Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé stopped the world with the official announcement of her Renaissance World Tour. Now her fans are doing whatever it takes to ensure they are in the building when she performs “Cuff It.”

Spotted on TMZ, some members of the Beyhive are creating GoFundMe pages to raise money so they can purchase Renaissance World Tour tickets.

In hopes of their souls not being broken trying to secure the hot tickets, which are not even on sale yet, fans are flocking to the crowd-sourcing site asking the public to give them cash so they can be in the building when Beyoncé comes to their neck of the woods.

Keep in mind, even if the fan hits their goal, there is no guarantee that they will get a ticket because they will have to compete with the bots and scalpers who are sure to scoop up a sizeable amount of tickets to put them on the resale market making fans pay double or triple the retail price.

Also, before tickets go on sale on February 6, demand for Renaissance World Tour tickets is through the roof. It’s so high that Beyoncé had to add additional shows.

“This is the only life experience I care about living before I die. I will get those front row tickets either way but this way is safer than selling my kidney on the black market,” one hilarious plea from a BeyHive member read.

“Listen…I would love your financial support in sending me to Beyoncé World Tour 2023. I haven’t missed a Beyoncé concert yet, but I got ‘bills, bills, bills,” another fan wrote.

You can head here to see all of the GoFundMe pages. Good luck getting those tickets.

Beyoncé Fans Are Starting GoFundMe Pages To Help Pay For ‘Renaissance Tour’ Tickets was originally published on cassiuslife.com