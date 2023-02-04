Chloe Bailey Is Stunning In a Alexandre Vauthier One Shoulder Gown

Chloe Bailey shut Instagram down again this weekend when she showed off her killer curves and gorgeous face in a look that we love while posing on the ‘Gram!

The talented beauty showed off her fashionable style once again when she rocked a sexy, yellow crystal embroidered one-shoulder gown for this weekend’s Grammy festivities. The sparkling gown was designed by Alexandre Vauthier and fit her like a glove. The singer paired the look with minimal jewelry and served face and body as she modeled the look while attending the big event. She accessorized the look with black platform shoes with a peep toe that helped expose her toned legs and thighs. As for her hair, the entertainer had her signature locs bulled back into a loose bun with swooped baby hairs and donned dramatic makeup, including mink eyelashes, to enhance her natural beauty as she posed.

The beauty was spotted serving curves for the girls on Instagram in a fashionable Instagram Reel that showed off the look from all angles.

Check it out below.