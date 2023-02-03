Chloe Bailey Goes Viral After Sexy Rendition Of Aaliyah’s ‘One In A Million’

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Chloe Bailey‘s latest performance has gone viral. The Pray It Away singer is making headlines after she put her signature sexy twist on Aaliayh’s classic song One In A Million during a tribute to Missy Elliott at the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective event, last night. A clip of Chloe dancing and singing seductively to the Timbaland and Missy Elliott-produced song is circulating social media with fans criticizing Chloe for failing to capture Aaliyah’s girl next-door vibe.

While her sexy moves may be under question, her vocals are always on-point and she looked stunning in a mesh jumpsuit with fringe tassels that danced with every sway. A divine look she posed with legends in. Chloe posted highlights of her night with the caption, One In A Million. In the set of photos, Chloe beams with pride standing next to Missy, Ciara, Lil’ Kim, and Mysa Hylton.

Missy is currently getting all her flowers as she became the first woman hip-hop artist to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2023 class. Missy Elliott and Lil Wayne will be performing at this year’s Grammys Awards on Sunday in a Hip-Hop 50 tribute.

