Jay-Z to Perform at Grammys With DJ Khaled and Lil Wayne

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Jay-Z will perform at the Grammy Awards on Sunday and won’t be taking the stage by himself. DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross and John Legend are all scheduled to do a live version of God Did, one of the most talked about songs on Khaled’s latest album with the same name.

God Did (the song) has been nominated for three Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance. Jigga is currently tied with Kanye West for the most Grammy Awards by a rapper with 24, though experts are predicting that that tie will be broken Sunday night.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Jay-Z is also nominated for Album of the Year because of his help with Beyoncé’s latest project Renaissance.

It’s no wonder why hip-hop is getting a close look at the upcoming awards. With 2023 being the 50th anniversary of hip-hop music, there will also be a tribute performance commemorating the anniversary, put together by Questlove. Several rap legends will be a part of it, including The Roots, Busta Rhymes, DJ Drama, Missy Elliot, Glorila and more.

The 65th Grammy Awards will be broadcast by CBS from Crypto.com Arena in LA. It will be hosted by Trevor Noah.

The Latest:

Jay-Z to Perform at Grammys With DJ Khaled and Lil Wayne was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com