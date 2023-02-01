Tucker Carlson Makes Racist George Floyd Joke During Rant About Tyre Nichols

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Apparently, Tucker Carlson just couldn’t let Jason Whitlock be great.

On Monday, we reported that the Fox News host sat down with Whitlock, who decided to offer what appeared to be the worst possible take one could have on the police-involved death of Tyre Nichols. Whitlock essentially blamed the instance of horrifically violent police brutality at the hands of Black Memphis police officers on Black single mothers and Black-on-Black crime. One could (and should) argue that Whitlock’s take was irrelevant to the actual issue, but when it comes to the sunken place’s favorite new correspondent, anti-Blackness is pretty much always the point.

Well, it appears that Carlson decided he wasn’t going to let himself be upstaged by a Black man who dabbles in white nationalism. Instead, he decided to re-introduce himself as the ultimate gatekeeper of white grievance reporting by offering his own supremely bad (and racist) take on Nichols.

From HuffPost:

Tucker Carlson on Tuesday worked a racist joke about George Floyd into a hot take about the police killing of Tyre Nichols and the Biden administration’s response.

The Fox News host accused the White House of crisis-hyping. He said now that President Joe Biden was ending national and public health emergency declarations for COVID-19, he’d have to pivot to a new emergency: “white racism.”

“White racism is getting harder to find,” Carlson said just before displaying a clear and easy-to-find example of white racism. “Very few unarmed Black men are killed by white cops these days. Where’s George Floyd when you need him?”

First of all, the police-involved killings of Black people are hardly the only examples of white racism in America. There’s also the Republican war on critical race theory and Black history, racial profiling by cops, Karens and white vigilantes, racist voter impression laws, and, of course, CARLSON’S ENTIRE F****** PLATFORM—just to name a few things.

Secondly, the extrajudicial killings of Black people by police officers are not the only examples of police brutality or racism in policing. There’s also, again, racial profiling, stop-and-frisk, disproportionate policing of Black neighborhoods and the instances of police brutality that Black people survive.

Lastly, why is Carlson randomly bringing George Floyd into his racist white nonsense? It’s almost as if he’s having such a hard time spotting the white racism he thinks is “hard to find” (to be fair, he probably doesn’t keep mirrors in his house, and if I had his goofy haircut, I wouldn’t either) that he’s intentionally provoking Black people so we can call him anti-white names, so he can then call us the real racist.

Meanwhile, we recently reported that Floyd’s family would be attending Nichols’ funeral—because they’re still greatly affected by the systemic white racism Carlson can’t seem to find. (Again, he should probably tune in to his own show sometime.)

The post Tucker Carlson Makes Racist George Floyd Joke During Rant About Tyre Nichols appeared first on NewsOne.

