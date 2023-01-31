Fans Are Swooning Over Eric Kofi-Abrefa And We Can’t Blame Them!

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Fans of Eric Kofi-Abrefa are swooning over him on and off screen and we can’t blame them!

The “BMF” star certainly has captured the hearts and minds of viewers everywhere and while his character Lamar in the series might be ruthless, the British born actor certainly seems to be a sweet heart in real life.

The UK native has sent the internet into a frenzy lately with fans taking to social media to share their sentiments about his looks. Check out some of our favorite tweets about the actor below.

“Hold on nah Lamar #bmf,” one fan wrote while posting a shirtless picture of the actor.

“Lamar fine fine.. heyyyy Lamar #bmf #lamarbmf” another fan wrote with another attractive photo of the star.

“Just found out Lamar is fine asf. #BMF,” wrote another fan, and we have to agree!

BMF is inspired by the true story of two brothers in the late 1980s from southwest Detroit who gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country. Eric Kofi-Abrefa plays Lamar in the drama series and certainly keeps fans on the edge of their seats with every new episode. And while Kofi-Abrefa might be the villain in the series that keeps us in suspense, he’s certainly becoming the eye candy that viewers can’t get enough of!

Beauties, what do you think about Eric’s character?

Don’t miss…

Mo’Nique Joins The Cast Of ‘BMF’ For Season 2 As ‘Goldie’

Black Hollywood Showed Up In Full Force To The ‘BMF’ Premiere

Fans Are Swooning Over Eric Kofi-Abrefa And We Can’t Blame Them! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com