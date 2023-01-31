Kanye West Took Nearly $15K From Presidential Funds To Pay White Nationalist Nick Fuentes

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Kanye West, better known by his mononym Ye, apparently used $65K of his 2020 presidential campaign funds to line the pockets of British alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos and white supremacist Nick Fuentes. Recent FEC filings show the payments occurred around last year’s Thanksgiving and Yuletide holiday season.

Per the outlet, Yiannopoulos received approximately $10K in November for a service called “Domain Transfer.” The following month, Ye upped his payment to Milo fourfold for “Campaign Wrap Up Services” shortly before Christmas. The payments’ timing is noteworthy since Milo and Ye had an ugly falling out in early December, and the 38-year-old conservative firebrand alleged the musician owed him $116K for unpaid consulting fees.

Meanwhile, Ye’s campaign team paid Fuentes, a proud Holocaust denier and Adolf Hitler fan, around $15K for “travel reimbursement.” Milo was suspected of inviting Fuentes to visit former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort with Ye in November. The objective was to supposedly irritate the former President’s Jewish base and ambush him with the unannounced guest.

“I also wanted to send a message to Trump that he has systematically repeatedly neglected, ignored, and abused the people who love him the most, the people who put him in office, and that kind of behavior comes back to bite you in the end,” Milo also shared with NBC News. But Fuentes pushed back on Milo’s recount, insisting he was there of his own free will to support Trump.

The Daily Beast later reported Milo was fired from Ye’s 2024 presidential campaign team, but he denied that. “Ye and I have come to the mutual conclusion that I should step away from his political team,” he told them in December. “I will continue to pray for Ye and all his endeavors.”

These details emerge days after the Republican National Committee issued a resolution rebuking “any Anti-Semitic elements that seek to infiltrate” the GOP. Along with Ye and Fuentes, the resolution explicitly called out Congresswomen Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Cori Bush on the grounds of “promoting their antisemitism beliefs.”

