Luxury brand Tiffany & Co has announced collaborations before but none like the one they just dropped! Sneakerheads will soon have the opportunity to snag a pair of limited edition Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 1837 that Tiffany has marked “A Legendary Pair”.

The kicks are a black suede with black laces and of course have the signature Nike swoosh in Tiffany blue. But these are no ordinary Air Force 1’s, the heel of each shoe is adorned with a sliver 925 Tiffany badge. The tongues have Tiffany embroidered in them but that’s not it. Each pair comes in a Tiffany blue box and includes kit of sterling sneakerhead “essentials”: a silver shoe horn, a silver shoe brush, a silver whistle, and of course a dubrae.

This legendary pair will cost you $400 and will be exclusively available at Tiffany’s two flagship stores in New York City, select Nike retailers, and on the Nike SNKRS app. At the time we are publishing this story Tiffany has a sign up for text and email for more information. Click here to get plugged in.

Tiffany & Co Announces New Collab with Nike was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com