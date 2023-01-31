One Last Time?: Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Link Up In Epic IG Video To Announce ‘Bad Boys 4’

Rickey Smiley is the host of the nationally syndicated radio program, "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" and CEO of Breakwind Entertainment. He is known for having made millions laugh for over 27 years. As a celebrated comedian, television host and top-rated nationally-syndicated radio personality, Rickey has earned a reputation for delivering to audiences both on and off stage. With the distinct ability to take everyday observations and turn them into comedic gold, Rickey is one of the few “clean” comics amongst the upper echelon of contemporary comedians. At any given performance, audiences are treated to such original characters as Bernice Jenkins, Lil’ Daryl, Joe Willie and Beauford. In addition, his comedy shows often include a live band, which he often accompanies (he is an accomplished pianist and organist). Rickey has recorded eight best-selling albums, including iTunes #1 best-selling comedy album, “Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls Number 6.” Smiley has hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View,” and has appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Snaps.” In addition to being featured on "Dish Nation," his nationally syndicated morning radio show can be heard in over 50 markets. Rickey hails from Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Woodlawn High School and went on to attend college at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Rickey joined forces with Radio One-owned television network, TV One as the star, executive producer and namesake of his own top rated docu-series, “Rickey Smiley For Real.” In its fifth season now, the amusing series features the balancing act of a working radio host, comedian, business mogul, and philanthropist with the joys and pains of being a single father. Continuing to grow his fan base Rickey’s arresting natural talent is best demonstrated in his major feature film roles in urban classics including “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next,” along with his most recent starring turn in the hit romantic comedy “Baggage Claim.” Life off-stage, Rickey is dedicated to empowering and enriching the communities in which he serves daily. This performer has a heart of gold reflected in his burning commitment and ongoing desire to champion underserved communities through The Rickey Smiley Foundation. A non-profit organization founded to help serve underserved communities. Rickey also is an esteemed and honored member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and Kappa Kappa Psi National Band fraternity. He is the proud father of six children. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish Smiley's first book in the fall of 2017 entitled "STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life," which is already expected to be a best seller.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Nope, Detective Mike Lowrey and “retired” Marcus Burnett are not done yet. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are returning for more shenanigans in Bad Boys 4, the duo happily announced.

Will Smith used his favorite medium, Instagram, to break the big news to his followers with the simple caption, “IT’S ABOUT THAT TIME!”

In the video, the king of viral content filmed himself driving over to his co-star, Martin Lawrence’s home allowing them to both announce Bad Boys 4 is coming.

Deadline reports the fourth Bad Boys film is in pre-production, and Bad Boys for Life Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will be returning to direct the movie with Chris Bremner penning the script.

Before COVID came in and shut everything down, Bad Boys for Life was one of the biggest Hollywood releases of the year. The film made $426M worldwide and a domestic 4-day opening of $73M, making it the second-best MLK weekend ever.

The franchise has brought in a whopping $840.7M at the global box office, and this new film could reach a billion status.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Smith for Westbrook, Doug Belgrad, and Chad Oman will be onboard as producers. Martin Lawrence, James Lassiter, Mike Stenson, Barry Waldman, and Jon Mone will serve as executive producers.

El Arbi and Fallah have recently gained notoriety for executive producing and directing the pilot and finale episodes of the Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel.

The show remains the highest-rated Marvel Studios project to date on Rotten Tomatoes. We shall see if they bring that touch to Bad Boys 4.

Photo: 52nd NAACP Image Awards/BET / Getty

One Last Time?: Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Link Up In Epic IG Video To Announce ‘Bad Boys 4’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com