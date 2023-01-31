J.R. Smith Launches New Golf Podcast With Ben Baller & Stephen Malbon

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Basketball isn’t the only sport that J.R. Smith can get a bag from.

After taking some time away from his basketball career, Smith decided to attend college and enrolled at North Carolina A&T State University. After enrolling in the fall of 2021, Smith didn’t focus all his time on his studies, and his competitive nature got the best of him, so he joined the school’s golf team as a walk-on. He’d eventually become the school’s Academic Athlete of the Year with a 4.0 GPA.

Now with a love for another sport, the NBA champ is ready to wax poetic about it in a new podcast alongside jeweler Ben Baller and Malbon Golf founder Stephen. Malbon. Together the trio will discuss how their knowledge in their respective career lends itself to golf.

To kick things off, they discuss how they ended up together, how they were introduced to the sport, their aspirations for the show and more. Upcoming guest appearances include the likes of golf enthusiasts and players like Michelle Wie West and George Lopez.

“There’s so many different things and nuances that I don’t know and places I haven’t been,” Smith said. “In basketball, I feel like I’ve been in every arena, been in pretty much every situation. I know pretty much everything there is about the game. For me, golf’s completely different, and I like to talk about golf way more than I like to talk about basketball now.”

Baller spoke about the new podcast being a way for nonprofessional golfers to be able to talk about the sport in a more relaxed way.

“I thought that basically it’d be a great idea to get three people who are non-pro golfers from not traditional golf backgrounds and speak about three different aspects, three different perspectives of the game of golf that we love,” said the celebrity jeweler. “I think that when we all discussed the show prior, we have such a great outlook and future to what we want this show to be and how we wanna, you know, clear up any misconceptions or whatever it may be.” Watch the first episode of the podcast below. J.R. Smith Launches New Golf Podcast With Ben Baller & Stephen Malbon was originally published on cassiuslife.com