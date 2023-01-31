TheMommyCorner: Motherocity Is The First PostPartum App For Parents

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

One of the most beautiful experiences in life is giving birth. Welcoming a new life into the world is no easy feat, but all parents agree it’s second to none. A woman’s body goes through several changes from pregnancy to postpartum, so proper care and support are critical. This is where the Motherocity Health App comes into play.

The Motherocity Health App is the brainchild of Lydia Simmons. The CEO created the app after discovering that postpartum care was a global issue. That said, the app helps new mothers with their postpartum care journey through various resources ranging from curated postpartum, recovery, monitoring, custom health insights, and more.

“In addition to science-backed and data-driven resources, Motherocity is closing the gap between Maternal Health specialists, women, and postpartum families by creating a directory that connects specialists with parents in their service area,” Lydia said in a statement. “The Motherocity community feature opens lines of communication between parents and healthcare experts to provide access to information and services they urgently need.”

Some new mothers struggle to get postpartum care due to financial hardship, limited access to doctors, and other issues. This app brings support right to your fingertips without waiting for doctor’s appointments or consultations. In essence, it makes it easier for parents to monitor their progress and catch any issues as early as possible.

Aside from the launch of Motherocity’s app, Lydia also has a line of gluten-free, vegan, superfood-rich supplements for postpartum mothers under her brand, Mom’s Official Objective (M.O.O). The products are made with seven elements that reduce the harsh effects of nutritional deficiency and hormonal imbalance during motherhood.

Keep in mind that the app is available for 52 weeks after birth and beyond. The Motherocity Health app is available for Android and iOS users via your App Store.

#TheMommyCorner: Motherocity Is The First PostPartum App For Parents was originally published on hellobeautiful.com