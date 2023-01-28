Angela Simmons Gives Us Fashion Goals In A Silver Two Piece Set

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Angela Simmons took to Instagram to show off her killer style and fashion sense over the weekend when she rocked a super sexy silver two piece ensemble that was everything!

Taking to the platform, the model and social media influencer modeled the all silver ook to perfection, showing off her killer curves and toned bod through the ensemble’s silhouette. She paired the two piece skirt set look with thigh high leather boots and blinged our jewelry on her neck, write and ring fingers, seemingly rocking an iced out chain with the letter C on it which fans called out as a representation for her new boo, Yo Gotti. As for her hair, she rocked wore her locs long with big curls and a side part to show off her natural beauty.

The starlet posed for an Instagram photo set where she modeled the look from all angles and definitely gave us fashion envy in the process. “Let them sleep #CantCompareMe @dhairboutique” the beauty captioned the look.

Check out the fashionable post below.

We’re loving this look on the natural beauty and of course we weren’t the ones as many of her fans and followers loved the look as well and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “OMG @angelasimmons YOU LOOK ” wrote one fan while another commented, “it’s the CMG chain for me ” while another commented, “You got a new swag about you sissss” and it’s true, our good sis is glowing!

What do you think about Angela’s look?

Angela Simmons Gives Us Fashion Goals In A Silver Two Piece Set was originally published on hellobeautiful.com