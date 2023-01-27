DJ Khaled Models Savage X Fenty Fits For Valentine’s Day Campaign

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

DJ Khaled is back in his brand ambassador bag once more and this time, he’s taking on the role of model. For Savage X Fenty’s new Valentine’s Day campaign, the We The Best Music honcho donned some relaxed fits for the hot-selling fashion line.

DJ Khaled, 47, revealed that he was soon to take to the runway as a model for Savage X Fenty in an exclusive first look at the campaign in a Zoom chat with BET Lifestyle. The Miami star was grateful for the opportunity to work with Rihanna’s brand and saluted the Barbadian businesswoman’s vision.

“I want to thank Rihanna and Savage X Fenty for letting me be part of this campaign,” Khaled said. “Rihanna is a visionary, and for her to give me the opportunity to wear the clothes, it was so dope and organic. I love that she lets me be myself. I promote to the world to always be yourself. She inspires me.”

Rihanna announced the Valentine’s Day campaign as only she can on Jan. 12, and the entire collection for both guys and gals and whoever can be purchased now.

To see DJ Khaled and his Savage X Fenty look, check out the post below.

