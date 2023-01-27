Alicia Keys Strikes A Pose In A Pat Bo Dress While On Vacation

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Alicia Keys is on vacation with her hubby Swizz Beatz serving LEWKS and we can’t get enough of her style.

The Grammy-award-winning singer and her hubby were spotted on Instagram over the weekend enjoying their romantic vacation in style and shared their stylish looks on the social media platform. For her most recent look, the songstress dazzled in an all blue Pat Bo dress that featured a deep v neckline and a crochet skirt. She wore minimal jewelry here except for medium-sized hoop earrings and rocked her hair in slicked back braids. She accessorized the $795 dress with a gold purse and black sandals and was all smiles as she posed alongside her husband while spending time in the sun.

Swizz matched his wife’s fly and donned a matching pink and white two piece ensemble featuring a button up shirt and shorts. He paired the look with a backwards cap and pink sneakers and was sure to give hus stunning wife a kiss on her forehead as the duo posed for their Instagram photoset.

Taking to the platform, the producer shared the fashionable look of himself and his wife, posting the photo set in honor of the singer’s birthday. “TOP Aquarius Day @aliciakeys the GREAT ICON DON DADDA The celebration will continue …………” he captioned the photo. Check it out below.

You know what we always say – a couple that gets fly together, stays together, and Swizz and Alicia are always doing it in style! Beauties, what do you think about their vacation looks? Did they nail it?

