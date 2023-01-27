Michole Briana White: Where You Know The Actress Who Plays Lucille Flenory On ‘BMF’ From

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Michole Briana White, the actress portraying Big Meech and Southwest T’s mother on the hit Starz series BMF is gaining a lot of notoriety from the role. Click inside to figure out where you’ve seen her before!

Oftentimes when it comes to actors, they’ve been around way before the first time they’re actually recognized as a star. Honestly, that’s almost always the case. Michole Briana White fits in the category like so many others. On BMF, the Chicago native portrays ‘Lucille,’ the strong-willed, dignified mother of Demetrius and Terry Flenory. Week after week, White delivers powerful performances as the matriarch of the Flenory family that have gotten the world’s attention. Although she’s just now really starting to get her flowers, the 53 year-old has been putting in work for quite some time.

Before BMF, she was most notably known for her role as attorney Fatima Kelly in the A&E series 100 Centre Street. Some of the shows she has guest starred on include Family Matters, Martin, Living Single and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. She starred in Ava Duvernay‘s I Will Follow (2010) and co-starred in two Spike Lee films, 25th Hour (2002) and She Hate Me (2004). Thanks to a recent tweet that caught a lot of people off guard, we got hip to maybe her most memorable role.

We all remember the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air right? The flamboyant generous young lady who showered Will with expensive gifts (including tickets to the Los Angeles Lakers game, a Harley-Davidson and even a jacket emblazoned with a motif of his hero Malcolm X) all just to tell him that she didn’t actually like him but instead was using him to boost her own popularity…yeah, that was her. Mind blowing right?

If you aren’t tapped in completely, you might not have peeped her latest guest starring role. White appeared in an episode of FX’s Atlanta last year. In the scene below, she again shows off her comedic chops. After her sister Gloria ‘kidnaps’ their father, White’s character (Jeanie) decides that a family group call is needed to get to the bottom of things.

Her appearance on Atlanta came thirty years after the appearance on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Talk about longevity! Salute to a Queen that’s been putting in work and continues to do so!

Michole Briana White: Where You Know The Actress Who Plays Lucille Flenory On ‘BMF’ From was originally published on globalgrind.com