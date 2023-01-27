Reginae Carter Oozes Style Goals On The Gram Yet Again

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Reginae Carter is a fly girl, and she knows it. Her confidence is unmatched and also very deserving. The 24-year-old actress and host served looks on the gram as she posed stylishly for her seven million followers.

Carter posed in the backseat of a jeep wearing a brown striped button-down top, matching shorts, a tan trench coat, brown knee-high boots, and a brown monochrome Gucci bag. Her hair was styled with a deep side part, with her tresses cascading down to her waistline.

The socialite gave us a better look at her blinged-out accessories in the last slide of her post. Carter kept it icy, from the ring on her finger to the watch and bracelet combo on her wrist to the double-R necklace hanging from her neck.

What we love about Carter is her switch-up game is just as swaggy. A few days ago, she posted a picture of herself out on a dinner date with her man. The social media influencer looked comfortable yet chic in a blue cropped hoodie, black stone-washed jeans with scattered cutouts, and a white Balenciaga purse.

We love a queen who gets it, and that’s 100% Reginae Carter. We love her look. What do you think?

