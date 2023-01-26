That’s My Beat: Snoop Dogg Shares Insight On 2Pac’s Classic ‘All Eyez On Me’ Album

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

When it comes to beloved and revered rappers, Snoop Dogg is close to the top of the list. Officially stepping into the game in 1992 with his feature on Dr. Dre’s ‘Deep Cover,’ The Doggfather has seen it all. In a clip that has recently resurfaced, The Doggfather shares a fact that many of his fans or fans of the late 2Pac might not have known. Click inside to get the scoop.

Yesterday (January 25), the legendary DJ Pooh tweeted a clip from when Snoop Dogg visited the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo. When asked how long it took for the All Eyez On Me album (rap’s first double album) to get done, Snoop shares that it only took Pac and Daz like two weeks to complete half of the album. He went on to add that when 2Pac was released from prison, Daz was working on Snoop’s second album The Doggfather. Snoop selflessly told Daz to give Pac everything. Once he did, Pac went straight to work.

Snoop recalls hearing Pac rapping on one of the DJ Pooh beats that was once in his possession. Understandably, the Long Beach, California native’s first thoughts were “Damn, that’s my beat.” After Snoop heard Pac and the Outlawz on the track, he gave them their props and conceded that giving them the beat was the right idea. The song that Snoop is referencing is titled ‘When We Ride.’ You can check it out here!

All Eyez On Me was 2Pac’s fourth studio album and the last to be released during his lifetime. The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and spawned certified classics including ‘California Love,’ ‘2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted,’ ‘How Do U Want It,’ and ‘I Ain’t Mad at Cha.’ All Eyez On Me is considered one of the greatest albums of all time. In 2014, it was certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), having sold over 5 million copies. We all should wish for friends like Snoop. He is the epitome of teamwork making the dreamwork!

