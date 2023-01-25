U.S., Germany, & Others Approve To Send Tanks To Ukraine

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Supplying Tanks for the War

The U.S. just recently announced that it would send 31 Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine, in addition to Germany sending 14 Leopard tanks. This is a result of the ongoing war between Ukraine & Russia. “It will enhance the Ukrainian’s capacity to defend its territory to achieve its strategic objectives”, Biden said in his statement. In addition to the tanks, the Ukranians will also be provided with parts and equipment to be able to maintain the mobile weapons.

Ukrainians will be able to utilize these tanks in order to gain back land lost to the Russians and to also further defend the land under their control. Biden said that the tanks should not be seen as a defensive threat by the Russians, but more of a help to the Ukrainians for their defense. Hours before, the Germans decided to send 14 Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, “This decision hews to our known line, which is to support Ukraine to the best of our ability”.

This announcement is a new highlight in the West’s assistance in the Ukrainian/Russian war. Some military experts warn that Russia is preparing for a spring offense move using mobilized personnel whose training is almost near completion. Claiming that the Abrams tanks are “the most capable tanks in the world”, Biden said it would however take time for these tanks to be used in action. Some German officials were in fear that Moscow would respond to their actions of sending these tanks, thus prompting a retaliation, and dragging Germany into the conflict. Unlike the U.S., France, Russia, & the U.K., Germany does not have its own nuclear deterrent.

In the past, U.S. officials believed the Abrams M1 tanks were too complicated and complex for Ukraines purposes. However, with the tanks in their possession, this could be a game-changer for their side. Kyiv supporters were always supplying Ukraine with older Soviet-Union weapons but now the request for Western weaponry has been accepted. Other countries like Finland, Netherlands, Denmark, and Spain have also said they would supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. The Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte also said his country was sending out 18 tanks to Kyiv. Britain promised to deliver its Challenger 2 tanks, along with France sending AMX-10 wheeled armored vehicles. In addition to receiving the tanks, Ukraine has also called in for more warplanes.

With the heat intensifying, do you think there will be an end to this war soon?

