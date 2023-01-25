Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and Girlfriend Call It Quits

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and longtime girlfriend Natalie Buffett have called it quits after two years of dating, Page Six reports.

Multiple sources have confirmed the couple split around March 2022 and have kept it under the radar. Prescott has allegedly been casually dating.

The 29-year-old Cowboys quarterback and Buffett, 25, began seem to have begin dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, although it’s unclear exactly when they officially hit it off.

She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, but have since deleted multiple photos from her Instagram and haven’t appeared since February 2022.

She doesn’t appear to be on his page at all. This news comes down at the worse possible time for the Cowboys quarterback, taking a loss and disappointing so many fans with a 19-12 loss against the 49ers during the NFC divisional round Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and Girlfriend Call It Quits was originally published on thebeatdfw.com