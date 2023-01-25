Doritos Tease Their Super Bowl LVII Ad Starring Missy Elliott

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

What would the Super Bowl be without a star-studded commercial in between? Well, on Jan. 25, sports fans were sent reeling with excitement when Doritos gave a sneak peek of their Super Bowl LVII commercial ahead of the game. The short ad features the “Queen of Hip-Hop,” Missy Elliott.

The teaser, which was posted to Doritos’ official Instagram account, captures Elliott chatting with Jack Harlow on the phone. Missy says she is excited to “collab” with Harlow, but viewers are thrown for a loop when the “First Class” rapper asks if she would be down for a “love triangle” instead.

“I don’t know about that,” Elliott says before the video suddenly ends.

Social media reacts to the ad

After the ad went viral, social media lit up with reactions.

“@MissyElliott looks phenomenal in the preview of Doritos Super Bowl LVII commercial,” one fan tweeted, while another user commented: “Ok, now you gonna make me love #doritos even more now!!!!…. I think we need @MissyElliott flavor and it should be called #drippingspice because she is spice and she stays dripping!!! Let’s make this happen.”

A Missy Dorito flavor is long overdue! As for that cliffhanger in the ad, we’re excited to see what Missy and Jack Harlow have up their sleeve. Could they be dropping a new song together during the Super Bowl? Only time will tell.

The NFL drops Halftime Show teaser featuring Rihanna

Four teams are currently fighting for a spot to face off during the 2023 Super Bowl: The Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, and San Francisco 49ers. The highly anticipated sporting event airs on Feb. 12.

Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show, marking her return to music after a six-year hiatus. On Jan. 13, the National Football League and Apple Music dropped a 30-second teaser, revving up hype for the Barbadian singer’s performance. The short clip, which was shared on Rihanna’s socials, captured her stepping into the spotlight as a montage of fan soundbites played in the background. The Bajan beauty rocked an oversized fur coat, silver bling, and an edgy braided hairdo in the clip.

The Super Bowl is just weeks away. Will you be watching?

DON’T MISS…

Missy Elliot Is Back To Her Signature Short Pixie Cut And It Looks Amazing

Missy Elliott’s Urban One Honors Acceptance Speech Is The #BlackGirlMagic Moment We Needed

Doritos Tease Their Super Bowl LVII Ad Starring Missy Elliott was originally published on hellobeautiful.com