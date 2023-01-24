Sheryl Lee Ralph Tapped To Perform The Black National Anthem At The Super Bowl

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

This year’s Super Bowl just got a major upgrade on the performance end and we’re all getting overly excited o tune into the big game!

Earlier today, it was announced that in addition to Rihanna’s highly anticipated half time performance, Emmy award-winning actor-singer Sheryl Lee Ralph will also take the stage to perform the 123-year-old hymn “Lift Every Voice and Sing” a.k.a the Black National Anthem.

The Abbott Elementary actress will take the stage on Sunday, February 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, ahead of kick off to sing the song that’s communally sung within Black communities and was promoted by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People as “The Black National Anthem.”

It was also announced today that R&B legend Babyface will also perform “America the Beautiful” ahead of kick off as well.

The actress took to Instagram to confirm the news, posting a flyer with her photo on it along with a caption expressing her gratitude for the honor. “Come on now. Don’t you ever give up on you baby! I’ll be singing Lift Every Voice and Sing at Super Bowl LVII – See you there. @nfl @nflonfox @rocnation : #SBLVII 2.12.23 on FOX.” she wrote, check it out below.

It looks like this year’s Super Bowl will be top notch for performances and it’s already shaping up to be a legendary night! Congratulations to Sheryl Lee Ralph for the incredible honor!

DON’T MISS…

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Rousing Acceptance Speech + More Emmy Moments We’re Still Talking About

Sheryl Lee Ralph Gives Jennifer Hudson The Ultimate ‘Dreamgirls’ Tutorial

Quinta Brunson’s ‘Abbott Elementary’ Earns A Full Season 2 Order With 22 Episodes

Sheryl Lee Ralph Tapped To Perform The Black National Anthem At The Super Bowl was originally published on hellobeautiful.com