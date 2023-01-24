Chloe Bailey Announces The Launch Of Her Debut Album In A Sexy Latex Dress

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Whew, chile! Chloe Bailey is bringing the heat on her Instagram, and we need a fan! The talented singer announced the upcoming launch of her debut album in a body-hugging dress that needs its own social media account!

Leave it up to Chloe Bailey to create a tantalizing video in a scorching dress for her upcoming debut album. The “Surprise” singer didn’t come to play as she looked ravishing in a latex red frock that showed no mercy when it came to embracing her curves. The striking gown featured a long sleeve turtleneck piece draped over a sweetheart neckline. It clung to every inch of Bailey’s body as it flared out and swept the ground. Bailey’s locs were colored red to match her dress, and she wore gold hoop earrings and soft, glam makeup to play up her look.

The dress looked so amazing on Bailey that we almost ignored the purpose of the video, which was to announce her debut album! In her caption, the songwriter wrote, “IN PIECES. MY DEBUT ALBUM. MARCH 2023. .” Her fans were excited as they had been anticipating her album drop.

While it’s nothing for Bailey to serve a look or body on Instagram, everyone knows that the performer’s most admired gift is her music. We can’t wait to hear her album because we know our girl will come with the bops!

Let’s go, Chloe!

