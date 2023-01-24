Nike Film ‘Air,’ Starring Ben Affleck & Matt Damon, Gets April Release Date

Rickey Smiley is the host of the nationally syndicated radio program, "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" and CEO of Breakwind Entertainment. He is known for having made millions laugh for over 27 years. As a celebrated comedian, television host and top-rated nationally-syndicated radio personality, Rickey has earned a reputation for delivering to audiences both on and off stage. With the distinct ability to take everyday observations and turn them into comedic gold, Rickey is one of the few “clean” comics amongst the upper echelon of contemporary comedians. At any given performance, audiences are treated to such original characters as Bernice Jenkins, Lil’ Daryl, Joe Willie and Beauford. In addition, his comedy shows often include a live band, which he often accompanies (he is an accomplished pianist and organist). Rickey has recorded eight best-selling albums, including iTunes #1 best-selling comedy album, “Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls Number 6.” Smiley has hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View,” and has appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Snaps.” In addition to being featured on "Dish Nation," his nationally syndicated morning radio show can be heard in over 50 markets. Rickey hails from Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Woodlawn High School and went on to attend college at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Rickey joined forces with Radio One-owned television network, TV One as the star, executive producer and namesake of his own top rated docu-series, “Rickey Smiley For Real.” In its fifth season now, the amusing series features the balancing act of a working radio host, comedian, business mogul, and philanthropist with the joys and pains of being a single father. Continuing to grow his fan base Rickey’s arresting natural talent is best demonstrated in his major feature film roles in urban classics including “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next,” along with his most recent starring turn in the hit romantic comedy “Baggage Claim.” Life off-stage, Rickey is dedicated to empowering and enriching the communities in which he serves daily. This performer has a heart of gold reflected in his burning commitment and ongoing desire to champion underserved communities through The Rickey Smiley Foundation. A non-profit organization founded to help serve underserved communities. Rickey also is an esteemed and honored member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and Kappa Kappa Psi National Band fraternity. He is the proud father of six children. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish Smiley's first book in the fall of 2017 entitled "STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life," which is already expected to be a best seller.

This spring, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon will finally release the first project from their production company, Artist Equity: the highly anticipated film, Air. First announced in April of last year, the movie tells the story of how retired sports executive John “Sonny” Vaccaro enticed Michael Jordan to leave adidas and sign with Nike nearly four decades ago. The deal went on to become one of the most lucrative deals in sneaker history.

“Matt and I are very excited for audiences to see Air and proud that it’s the first release from Artists Equity,” Affleck said in a statement. “The movie was an extraordinary experience where we had the honor of working with some of the best cast and crew in the business, all of whom brought passion, persistence, and creativity to a collective effort at recreating a remarkable and aspirational story.”

Affleck and Damon both shared production and writing duties on Air, and Damon will star as Vaccaro while Affleck plays the role of Nike co-founder and former CEO Phil Knight. The rest of the cast is filled with other A-listers such as Viola Davis as His Airness’ mom, Deloris Jordan, Chris Tucker, Marlon Wayans, Jason Bateman and more.

“Ben, Matt and this all-star cast have delivered a fantastic film that will move, inspire, and entertain audiences around the globe,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon and MGM Studios. “With Ben’s incredible direction, the film delivers a nostalgic look back at a culture-defining moment that absolutely lends itself to a global theatrical event.”

And Vaccaro himself spoke with TMZ last October about visiting the set and meeting Damon. “He’s a great actor and a great person,” Vaccaro said of the 52-year-old actor playing him. And of the other performers, the former exec called them “one of the greatest casts put together. It’s like Gone With the Wind or something!”

“I can’t explain,” Vaccaro added. “I’m 83 years old. It was a complete surprise to me. It’s an unbelievable honor and I believe in what they’re going to do is going to be the truth on the film. But [to be played by] Matt Damon? Whew, that ain’t bad!”

Air is scheduled to hit theaters around the world Wednesday, April 5. The movie will then be available digitally on Amazon Prime Video at a later date.

