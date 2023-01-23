Nia Long Spotted With Terrence J In Dubai

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Beyonce wasn’t the only beauty turning heads in Dubai, this weekend. Actress Nia Long made an appearance at the star-studded and illustrious performance making her own headlines for looking fabulous. The Missing actress slayed in a little black dress with feather details and trim.

She was also seen hanging with Terrence J, who seemingly picked up her in a luxury automobile.

Nia’s name has stayed in the headlines as of late. Most notably, she sparked romance rumors with former B2K member Omarion when the two posed for photos on the red carpet at the You People premiere. Omarion posted a clip of their encounter and it wasn’t soon before multiple outlets picked it up and Nia hopped in the comments section of TheShadeRoom to clarify she is “single AF.”

Nia shined in white on the You People red carpet, also sharing a moment with Yung Miami. Clearly, Nia is living her best life after news broke of her estranged ex-partner Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal within the Celtics organization.

Nia closed out the year with the premiere of The Best Man: Final Chapters and kicked off 2023 with two movies — Missing and You People.

“I think there’s a fine line in telling your children the full story before they can actually handle it before they’re mature enough and being dishonest,” Nia told us while discussing her role as Grace in the suspense thriller Missing co-starring Storm Reid. “It’s the mother’s discretion that really navigates that moment and my character is sort of catapulted into this situation and she has to tell the full story in order for it to make sense.” She went on to reveal she has learned secrets about her family members because their family unit is so open.

Catch the interview, below.

Nia Long Spotted With Terrence J In Dubai was originally published on hellobeautiful.com