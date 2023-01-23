Marlo Hampton Shines In A LAPOINTE Pantsuit At The Champion Awards In Atlanta

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Marlo Hampton looked radiant at her Foster Care Fridays Champion Awards event in Atlanta. The theme for the affair was shades of blue, and the RHOA reality star fabulously nailed the dress code in a LAPOINTE pantsuit.

It’s always a stylish celebration when Marlo Hampton is in the building! The socialite recently hosted her Foster Care Fridays’ Champion Awards honors at the Bazati restaurant in Atlanta, and you know her outfit was giving chic and classy. The entrepreneur showed up to her soiree dressed in an ice-blue LAPOINTE pantsuit that stole the show. The ensemble featured a satin, single-breast blazer and satin flare pants. White feathers accented the suit’s arms and pant legs, giving it a fancy flair.

Hampton paired her dashing look with satin, pink pumps that featured blinged-out embellishments. Her accessories included diamond hoop earrings and a blue clutch purse. She wore her hair in a shoulder-length bob, and her makeup reflected a soft, glam beat.

Hampton started Foster Care Fridays to spread awareness about the foster care organization. Her experience as a foster kid afforded her keen insight into the system and is now a passion that has grown into a beneficial organization helping deserving kids and partnering with similar organizations.

DON’T MISS…

Marlo Hampton Slays In A $2,176 Roberto Cavalli Gown

5 Times Marlo Hampton Proved She Was The Fashion Label Slayer

Marlo Hampton Is Unbothered In A $2,990 Carolina Herrera Frock

Marlo Hampton Shines In A LAPOINTE Pantsuit At The Champion Awards In Atlanta was originally published on hellobeautiful.com