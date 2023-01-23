The Shumpert Clan Fashionably Support Teyana Taylor For The Premiere Of ‘A Thousand And One’ At The Sundance Film Festival

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

A family that slays together, stays together, just ask Teyana Taylor and the Shumpert clan.

On Sunday, Teyana Taylor, Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., Rue Rose Shumpert, and Iman Shumpert attended the 2023 Sundance Film Festival Premiere of A Thousand and One at The Ray Theatre in Park City, Utah.

The fashionable clan stepped out in matching grey and tan Them Browne ensembles, and they looked fly! We have a feeling Taylor might be the mastermind behind the stylish outfits. Iman Tayla, otherwise known as Junie, and Rue Rose even donned similar hairstyles to their mother’s faux locs.

Taylor’s multifaceted talent shines brightly as the lead actress in A Thousand and One. The film focuses on Inez De La Paz, played by Taylor, and her relationship with her son, Terry, played by Aaron Kingsley Adetola, Aven Courtney, and Josiah Cross, at different ages.

Inez spends time in Rikers and eventually ends up in a Brooklyn shelter. Her son is in foster care, and she is determined to gain full custody of him and raise him herself. The young mother struggles to stay out of trouble while nurturing the bond with her son. The movie generates a wave of emotions that’ll show you the depth of Teyana Taylor, the actress.

This film is a must-see!

The Shumpert Clan Fashionably Support Teyana Taylor For The Premiere Of ‘A Thousand And One’ At The Sundance Film Festival was originally published on hellobeautiful.com