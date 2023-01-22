Sabrina Elba Stuns In YSL While Attending The Beyoncé Concert In Dubai

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Sabrina Elba had in a frenzy once again when she attended the Beyoncé show at the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal in Dubai over the weekend donning a form-fitting black YSL look that was everything!

For this look, Mrs. Elba served face in an all black, curve hugging YSL dress that fit her like a glove. She accessorized the look with minimal jewelry and added black earrings to give the look a pop. She paired the ensemble with matching shoes on her feet which matched the look perfectly and served face and body as she modeled the look to perfection for her Instagram followers.

Taking to the platform, the beauty first shared an Instagram photoset to her profile where she showed off the fit from all angles while she posed alongside some of her girls for their fashionable night out.

“I Stan for @beyonce , best show ever!” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

As usual, we’re not the only ones completely swooning over this look as many of the beauty’s thousands of IG followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “ PERIOD!;” wrote one follower while another commented, “BEYOND!!!! ” and “Beautyyyyyy” and another wrote, “GIRL you are SLAYING on a WHOLE OTHER LEVEL. The gorgeousity friend is just… OVERWHELMING ” while another jokingly wrote, “That dressss is giving what it’s supposed to gave ” We’re loving this look on Mrs. Elba! What do you think about her effortless slay?

Sabrina Elba Stuns In YSL While Attending The Beyoncé Concert In Dubai was originally published on hellobeautiful.com