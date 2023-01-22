Halle Bailey Stuns In Nicolas Jebran Gown

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Halle Bailey took to Instagram this weekend to serve a LEWK when she posed in an all brown ensemble that was everything for Beyoncé’s performance at the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal in Dubai!

Taking to the social platform, the songstress shared a few red carpet photos of herself donning a gorgeous and trendy brown look that looked absolutely stunning on the beauty. The look featured an off the shoulder, curve hugging, brown gown from Nicolas Jebran and fit the Chloe x Halle singer like a glove. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and wore her signature brown locs in a pinned back style that showed off her stunning face.

The photo set that the songstress shared on her Instagram page featured photos of herself along with her big sis, Chloe Bailey, her boyfriend, and actress Letitia Wright as they were all smiles inside the elegant affair.

,” she captioned the photo set. “enjoyed beyonce day in dubai,” she captioned the photo set.

Check it out below.

Of course, we’re not the only ones loving this look on the R&B crooner and actress as many of Halle’s 3.6 million IG followers took to her comment section to spread the love underneath the fashionable pic. “Ain’t never seen Halle miss ,” one fan commented while another wrote, “Glorious! ,.

What do you think of Halle’s effortless slay?

Halle Bailey Stuns In Nicolas Jebran Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com