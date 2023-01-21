Amber Riley Gave Us Style Goals In A Green Ensemble

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Amber Riley was spotted on Instagram showing off her style at Coco Jones’ birthday party she looked amazing!

The actress and singer was spotted on the ‘Gram showing off her drip giving us fashion envy in a green ensemble that we love. The dress was from Asos and fit the beauty like a glove, featuring fringes at the hem and on the sleeves. She paired the look with minimal jewelry including silver hoop earrings and wore her copper colored hair in big curls with a middle part that framed both sides of her face.

The singer was spotted on stylist Icon Tips Instagram page as she was all smiles while posing with the birthday girl, Coco Jones, and served face and body in her effortless slay.

“…color way hit like the lotto last night with @msamberpriley for @cocojones birthday & EP release party wearing #asos brand. (SWIPE) to at two of my favs! ” the caption read. Check it out below.

Amber also shared the look on her own Instagram page, taking to her own profile to show off her slay with her 1.5 million followers. “Had so much fun @cocojones EP Release/ Bday Party! What I Didn’t Tell You DELUXE is streaming NOW!” she captioned the look while supporting her friend Coco on her big night. Check it out below.

You go, girl! We’re loving this look on her! What do you think about this effortless slay?

Amber Riley Gave Us Style Goals In A Green Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com