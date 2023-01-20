I’ll Be Pissing You: ‘Pee Diddy’ Trends & Twitter Hilariously Reacts To Yung Miami Admitting She Enjoys Golden Showers

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

On the latest episode of ‘Caresha Please,’ Yung Miami shared a kink of hers that has the world buzzing. Click inside to find out what it is and see fans reactions.

If there’s one thing the internet is good at, it’s taking any person, quote or situation and finding humor in it. This is essentially what made Black Twitter what it is today. No one is exempt. That goes for City Girls and moguls alike. Yung Miami, who happens to be one half of the Miami based rap group City Girls had one of her idols on her new podcast this week (January 20).

Although Miami and Trina discussed various topics including the current state of female rap, relationships, being from Miami and confidence, there was one specific interaction that caught everyone’s attention. During a segment on the show, the duo plays Yung Miami’s new drinking card game ‘Resha Roulette.’ Each card has ‘Take a shot’ at the top and scenarios that would cause participants to drink if they’ve experienced them. Caresha’s card read ‘Take a shot if you like golden showers.’ She laughed and said ‘I do’ immediately. After she admitted that this was something she enjoyed, Da Baddest Chick proceeded to ask questions to get further clarification on all the details. You can watch the hilarious exchange below.

As we all know, the 28 year-old Yung Miami has been dating Diddy for quite some time now. So it only made sense that once this clip went viral, he was the first person people thought about. In fact, ‘Pee Diddy’ started trending on Twitter. Of course it didn’t take long for people to start getting their jokes off.

There were some fans who took the time to note that the City Girls were down bad.

The great comedian Dave Chappelle started trending also. Fans couldn’t help but to bring up his iconic ‘Piss On You’ video from his show in 2003.

Another day, another good laugh. How can you not love Black Twitter?

I’ll Be Pissing You: ‘Pee Diddy’ Trends & Twitter Hilariously Reacts To Yung Miami Admitting She Enjoys Golden Showers was originally published on globalgrind.com