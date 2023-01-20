Jordyn Woods Is Gearing Up To Launch Her New Clothing Line ‘Woods By Jordyn’

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Jordyn Woods announced on her Instagram that her clothing line, Woods By Jordyn, will be launching January 23, 2023.

Jordyn Woods and style go hand in hand. The socialite is known for putting together a chic ensemble or two. Woods knows how to rock a look, whether she’s kicking it in a casual fit at an NBA game or slaying in swanky garb at a Hollywood premiere. Therefore, we are over the moon to learn that the model is bringing her fashion sense to the clothing industry.

Woods revealed the upcoming launch on the Woods By Jordyn Instagram page. She posted garments hanging on a clothing rack with “Woods By Jordyn” engraved in the clothing tags. Underneath the picture Woods typed “1.23.23.” Her followers congratulated her and declared they would definitely spend their coins on her collection. “Soooo excited , can’t wait to purchase some pieces,” wrote one user. While another user stated that they are looking forward to being “broke.”

Woods hasn’t released too many details concerning her upcoming line, but judging from the teasers – her fashions will consist of simple yet bold pieces. We expect to see a myriad of sheer looks, body-hugging dresses, and statement ensembles that can be worn on various occasions. We also predict that her clothing will be size inclusive and made for all body types.

Are you looking forward to Jordyn Woods’ clothing line?!

DON’T MISS…

Jordyn Woods Posed Courtside In A Fly Sporty Look

10 Times Jordyn Woods Effortlessly Slayed Our Lives

Jordyn Woods Serves Curves Galore In A Sheer Mugler Catsuit

Jordyn Woods Is Gearing Up To Launch Her New Clothing Line ‘Woods By Jordyn’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com