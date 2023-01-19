Alec Baldwin Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Long-time actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter following the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins on the production set of ‘Rust’ in 2021. Hutchins was working as a cinematographer for the film.

Baldwin has insisted that he didn’t know the gun had a live round in it when he admittedly pulled the trigger. He and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have both been charged with two counts, according to the prosecutor.

Baldwin also maintains that he never actually pulled the trigger.

The chief medical examiner of New Mexico indicated that a “gunshot wound to the chest” was the official cause of death, though they did also cite that the shooting was “accidental”.

One thing that was undoubtedly be addressed very publicly, if this goes to trial, is who put the live round in the gun and whether or not Baldwin knew that the live round was in it. There’s been a bunch of back and forth finger pointing from all parties involved in those elements.

According to CNN, production of the movie is supposed to pick back up this month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

