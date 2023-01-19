Black Twitter Calls Karma On Boosie, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Hire Lawyers & More [WATCH]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Gary Wit The Tea shares the latest reactions around the news about Boosie’s daughter, and Black Twitter is calling it karma for the rapper!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

His oldest daughter, Iviona Hatch (aka Poison Ivi), has seemingly just made it IG official with her partner. If you weren’t familiar, Boosie has spoken out strongly against the LGBTQ+ community several times. In one of the more publicized instances, he had some harsh words for Dwayne Wade’s transgender daughter Zaya, which obviously rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. He also went on a lengthy homophobic rant against Lil Nas X, prompting tons of heat from users on social media.

Gary and the morning show discuss the photo that was posted and bring you the latest reports surround Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

According to TMZ, Holmes and Robach, who reportedly embarked on an extramarital affair last March after their marriages fell apart, are “confused and frustrated why the ABC News brass at first told people internally there would be no disciplinary action, and then the company did an about-face.”

Where is the line when it comes to personal & professional business? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE