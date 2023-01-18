Brentt Leakes Reveals 100-Pound Weight Lost In Recent Instagram Post

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Nene Leakes’ son Brentt Leakes hoped on Instagram to showcase his 100-pound weight loss, and he looks great!

Brentt Leakes is looking awesome after revealing that he has lost 100 pounds. The son of RHOA alumni Nene Leakes and the late Greg Leakes posted a picture to his Instagram with the caption, “Focus on you until The focus is you. #100poundsdown.” Brentt confidently posed in a red tracksuit, white t-shirt, designer sneakers, a black crossbody bag, and a Celine sweatband.

Brentt’s weight loss comes on the heels of the 23-year-old suffering from a stroke and heart failure in October of last year. Nene broke the news on her Instagram story, sharing that the doctors were unsure of what caused his illness. “Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congested heart failure and a stroke. He’s only 23 so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him. They were thinking that maybe he had caught COVID and maybe he didn’t know that he had COVID. We are still trying to figure it out, because if we knew the cause then obviously they could treat the cause,” Nene shared.

After being hospitalized, Brentt was moved to a rehab facility where he continued his recovery. Two months later, Nene celebrated Brentt by sharing a picture of her son walking on his own.

We are so happy for Brentt and wish him well on his health journey!

Brentt Leakes Reveals 100-Pound Weight Lost In Recent Instagram Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com