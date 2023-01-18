Black Woman in Ohio Beaten Up By Cops Over Cheeseless Big Mac [Video]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

A Black woman in Ohio is recovering in a hospital after being beaten up by police over a botched order at Mcdonald’s.

On Monday Latinka Hancock, in Butler Township, ordered a Big Mac with extra cheese. After the restaurant gave her the order she quickly noticed that there was no extra cheese on her burger. That’s when things began to spiral out of control.

Her complaints to the burger joint quickly escalated into a heated argument, which is when the restaurant workers claim they were forced to call the police. After law enforcement arrived the disagreement essentially turned into a brawl.

In the video obtained by TMZ, two officers are forcibly detaining Hancock, seemingly attempting to arrest her. That’s when one of the cops repeatedly punched her in the head before forcing her into cuffs. The guy holding the camera ran out to the parking lot and asked the officers “Why’d you punch her?”. He didn’t get a response.

It’s being reported that the officers are currently under investigation for this incident as Hancock recovers in the hospital. Her lawyer, Michael Wright, says they’ll be making a public statement about this incident in the near future.

Being a person of color in this country is incredibly taxing. We’re not exactly sure of all the events that led up to this specific incident, but it goes without saying that a woman of color, or any human being for that matter, shouldn’t have to worry about run-ins with police because they aren’t satisfied with their takeout order.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

