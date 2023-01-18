Porn Actor Ron Jeremy Declared Mentally Unfit To Stand Trial For Over 30 Counts Of Sexual Assault & Rape

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Porn star Ron Jeremy may be facing rape charges, but his trial just took an unexpected turn.

A Los Angeles judge declared on Tuesday that Jeremy is mentally incompetent and unable to stand trial for the dozens of rape and sexual assault charges he’s facing. Jeremy is said to have severe dementia, and in a recent hearing, Superior Court Judge Ronald S. Harris determined that after reviewing a report from prosecutors and the defense, Jeremy is in “incurable neurocognitive decline” with little chance of recovery.

The 69-year-old has been jailed since he was arrested in 2020 and charged with 34 counts of sexual assault, including 12 counts of rape.

“When he was arrested two years ago I said he would be found innocent of all charges,” Jeremy’s attorney Stuart Goldfarb said in an email to the Miami Herald. “Two years have passed and with the additional discovery I received I believed he would have been found innocent. It is unfortunate due to his mental condition he will not go to trial and have the opportunity to clear his name.”

Prosecutors hope to routinely evaluate Jeremy’s mental state, with the next hearing determining if he’s placed in a state hospital.

The Associated Press obtained court filings that say Jeremy leveraged his celebrity status to assault women for years. Several women shared similar stories of meeting him at Rainbow Bar & Grill on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, where he’d offer to show them the kitchen or an after-hours bathroom but ended up blocking them into small spaces to rape or sexually assault them.

He’d even ask some of them to describe their experience on a napkin in an attempt to absolve himself of a crime and claim it was consensual.

If found guilty of more than 30 counts of rape and sexual assault, he could be sentenced to 300 years in prison.

Porn Actor Ron Jeremy Declared Mentally Unfit To Stand Trial For Over 30 Counts Of Sexual Assault & Rape was originally published on cassiuslife.com