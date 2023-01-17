Leslie Jones Gives Us Sleek Fashion In Her Latest Ensemble

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Leslie Jones made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers recently where she donned a Zara dress and gave us sleek fashion goals in the colorful look!

For her ensemble, the beauty rocked a blue Zara tuxedo style blazer dress with double breasted buttons and fringes at the hem. She paired the look with silver stiletto heels from Stuart Weitzman and wore matching silver jewelry to compliment the look. She also donned glamourous makeup as applied by her make up artist, Lola Okanlawon, and rocked her hair in a mini fro with slight curls as styled by her hair stylist, @thetressybestie.

The actress and comedian was spotted on Instagram where she was featured in a fashionable Instagram Reel that showed her behind the scenes glam as she prepared for her appearance on the late night talk show, as well as the finished look.

“Hope you guys checked me out last night on @latenightseth !” the starlet captioned the video before tagging her glam squad and outfit deets, “Blazer Dress: @zara

Shoes: @stuartweitzman

Styled By: @brianmcphatter

MUA: @lolasbeautymark

HAIR: @thetressybestie”

Check out the short video below.

The comedian also shared a short snippet of her interview on the talk show where she talked about her thoughts on the hit HBO series, Euphoria, but not without a few laughs of course. Check it out below.

We love it when fashion is sleek, stylish, and affordable and in Leslie’s case, she hit all three! Beauties, what do you think about the starlet’s recent look? Did she nail it?

Leslie Jones Gives Us Sleek Fashion In Her Latest Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com