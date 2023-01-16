Recreate Angela Bassett’s Stunning Low Pony From The Critics Choice Awards

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Angela Bassett is no stranger to taking our breath away, and last night’s Critics Choice Awards was no different. The veteran actress continues to wow us with her talents both on screen and on the red carpet. Clad in a black strapless Christian Siriano gown, Judith Leiber bag, and Messika jewelry, the 64-year-old was a sight for sore eyes.

With such a jaw-dropping frock, Bassett opted for a sleek ponytail achieved by celebrity hairstylist Randy Stodghill, using PHYTO products to complete the look.

Stodghill was inspired by Bassett’s timeless persona. “Angela is a sophisticated woman who has style and class. She doesn’t follow trends or try to be something she’s not – and this is what we wanted to capture in her look tonight!”

To achieve the look, Stodghill started by blowing her hair using a medium size round brush and the Phytovolume Volumizing Blow Dry Spray for maximum volume.

Then, before curling her hair, he used the Phytospecific Baobab Oil from root to the end, massaging it throughout the scalp and hair as a protector and for added smoothness.

Next, he divided the hair into medium sections to curl with a 1 1/2 curling iron, spraying each section with Phytolague Soie for a firm hold, and then again all over the look for a lasting hold. He then finished her look by using the Phytodefrisant Anti-Frizz Touch Up Care to smooth her hairline.

