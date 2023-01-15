Kerry Washington Looks Regal In Armani Prive

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Kerry Washington‘s style is simply breathtaking!

The actress was on the scene this weekend making an appearance at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards and as usual, she didn’t come to play! The stunning actress took to Instagram to share her stunning look from the big event and completely gave us fashion envy and more.

In the photo set, the beauty looked radiant as she donned an Armani Prive. The colorful, sparkly gown fit the beauty like a glove and featured embroidered flowers throughout. Styled by legendary celebrity stylist Luxury Law, the beauty accessorized the classy look with dainty jewelry and donned a nude lip while rocking matching heels to set the look off perfectly. As for her hair, she wore her brown locs in a slicked back look to show off her gorgeous face as she was all smiles ahead of her appearance

The actress was spotted on Instagram showing off the effortless look in the fun and flirty IG Post while showing off the look from all angles. “It’s giving sparkle @criticschoice” she captioned the post.

Check out the fashionable look below.

If there’s one thing we love about Kerry, it’s that she never disappoints when it comes to style and she’s going to make sure she has fun while doing it!

Beauties, what do you think about the starlet’s most recent designer look? Did she nail it?

Kerry Washington Looks Regal In Armani Prive was originally published on hellobeautiful.com