Lori Harvey Shares Recap Photos From Her Birthday Dinner

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey‘s birthday celebration over the weekend was the place and the beauty took to Instagram to share photos recapping the event and was sure to give us fashion envy once again in her super cute birthday looks that we’re absolutely swooning over!

For her birthday dinner, the starlet gave us fashion goals when at Lavo restaurant in Los Angeles where she donned a cut out black dress from The Attico. For her special day, the social media influencer wore the black look to perfection, which featured cut out detailing at the midriff and a long flowing skirt. She paired it with minimal jewelry and wore her cheek length locs straight down and served face and body for her fashionable slay.

For her next look, she gave an outfit change and traded in the look for a silk black dress that hugged her curves perfectly. She paired the ensemble with minimal jewelry and opted for a slicked back bun instead of wearing her hair down.

The beauty took to Instagram to share a photo dump of her night out which showed off her two birthday looks, photos of herself and her celebrity friends as well as an appearance from her new boyfriend, Damson Idris.

“Okay now that I’m recovered let’s get into this bday recap

@revolve @patron @fwrd”she captioned the photo dump. Check it out below.

Lori certainly celebrated her birthday in style! Did she nail her birthday look?

DON’T MISS…

Lori Harvey Stands By Her Yogurt Skincare Hack, But Is It Safe?

Lori Harvey Trends On Twitter After Dropping Her Intense Weight-Loss Routine

Lori Harvey Shares Recap Photos From Her Birthday Dinner was originally published on hellobeautiful.com