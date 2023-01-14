New ‘Dear Mama’ Docuseries Will Explore 2Pac’s Relationship With Afeni Shakur

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Another side of 2Pac’s life is about to come to life on screen. The Dear Mama docuseries will explore his relationship with Afeni Shakur.

As spotted on Deadline, the FX channel will launch the new series with a goal of chronicling the history of their storied mother and son. Dear Mama is being billed as a “deeply personal five-part series that defies the conventions of traditional documentary storytelling to share an illuminating saga of mother and son, Afeni and Tupac Shakur.”

The late great Ms. Shakur was a revolutionary, an intellect and a voice for the people. She became a feminist darling of the ’70s, a female leader in the movement amidst the macho milieu of the Black Panther Party. Their story chronicles the possibilities and contradictions of the United States from a time of revolutionary fervor to Hip-Hop culture’s most ostentatious decade.

The project is executive produced by Allen Hughes. He detailed his vision during a presentation for the show. “Wherever possible, we tried to find archival footage that hadn’t been seen so there’s a lot that we have in the five parts,” he said.

“There’s also audio that’s never been heard. And not just some of his acapellas and vocals, there is a lot of stuff of Tupac from his baby years that had never been seen. For 2pac super fans, I believe that two of the most important things in the project is the never seen before. But most importantly, you get to understand why he made certain decisions.”

You can view the trailer for Dear Mama below.

Photo:

The post New ‘Dear Mama’ Docuseries Will Explore 2Pac’s Relationship With Afeni Shakur appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

New ‘Dear Mama’ Docuseries Will Explore 2Pac’s Relationship With Afeni Shakur was originally published on hiphopwired.com