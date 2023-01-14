Lizzo Steps Out In A Diesel Look For Lori Harvey’s Birthday Party

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Lizzo recently gave us another fashion moment that we loved when she attended Lori Harvey’s 26th birthday party over the weekend, donning a stylish Diesel look that we love.

The beauty was spotted on Instagram rocking the stylish look to perfection which featured a cut out blue top and matching blue and green cargo pants, both from Diesel. She paired the look with a sparkling Prada handbag that currently retails for $2,700 and wore her hair in loose curls with a middle part. Her makeup matched her colorful look as she rocked pink eye shadow on her eyes and served face and body as she modeled off the look ahead of her night out.

Taking to the platform, the starlet shared a photo set of herself heading to Lori’s birthday party, captioning the look, “Happy birthday @loriharvey ”

Check it out below.

The beauty then shared another photo dump from her stylish night out, this time captioning the post, “Oh this? Just @diesel couture off the runway ”

Check it out below.

Yes, Queen! We’re loving this couture look on the super star! What do you think about Lizzo’s recent slay? Did she nail it?

