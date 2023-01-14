Storm Reid Goes Official With Deion Sanders’ Son Shedeur During Red Carpet Appearance

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Storm Reid just made her relationship with Deion Sanders’ son, Shedeur, public when the adorable couple made a red carpet appearance together earlier this week.

The duo attended the premiere of Storm’s new film “Missing” together and were all smiles as they walked hand in hand and posed for photos together at the event.

For the premiere, the starlet was decked out in a feathery Balmain gown with a long train and deep v neckline. The beauty’s college football playing boyfriend matched her fly and donned a black Gucci suit.

The couple was spotted on Instagram serving looks in their fashionable ensembles. Check it out below.

Storm also shared her own photos from her big night on her Instagram page without a caption to let the photo set speak for itself. Check it out below.

We just love this fashionable couple and their killer styles! Beauties, what do you think about Storm’s recent look?

DON’T MISS…

Storm Reid Explains How Having Stylists On-Set Who Don’t Understand Black Hair ‘Feels Dehumanizing’

The Glow-Up Is Real! 10 Times Storm Reid Killed The Fashion Game

Storm Reid’s 16 Foot Braid Stole The Show At The Suicide Squad Premiere

Storm Reid Goes Official With Deion Sanders’ Son Shedeur During Red Carpet Appearance was originally published on hellobeautiful.com