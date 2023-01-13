Iggy Azalea Launches An Official OnlyFans Page Ahead Of A Bigger Project

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Today Australian rapper, Iggy Azalea launched an official OnlyFans page as part of a bigger plan for a project called Hotter Than Hell. The rapper priced the subscription at $25 which you can find here. It gives fans access to Iggy as she travels through a world of creativity, art, and music. It may also lead to the reveal of a new album.

A “mixed media project called ‘Hotter Than Hell’”

Iggy’s first project will be in collaboration with Ian Connor, who is no stranger to the public spotlight. She states that there will be “photographs, visual art collabs, videos, etc”. There have been mixed discussions about Iggy’s announcement. “Dont waste your time fellas”, one user stated. “For that price we need to see everything”, another user stated. One comment said, “I’m not wasting my bread if you not on all fours getting busy”. Others praised the artist and sent their lovely emojis her way.

Will you be coppin the OnlyFans soon? Many speculate this could be a way for her to easily profit without exposing herself. Why not? Other celebrities did it. Nonetheless, Iggy is doing a great job at staying relevant.

Iggy vs. The World

Some may know about Iggy Azalea’s constant attacks on her talents and her looks. Lots of people speak highly about her appearance but talk down on her skills. Many people view her as a meme because of her appearance On Shade 45’s Sway In the Morning, where a listener stated “her freestyle was trash, get the f*ck off the airway”. Despite her hits like Fancy, Kream, and Problem (Ariana Grande), she continues to receive backlash from the public. We can’t blame this all on Iggy, her relationship with global rapper Playboi Carti landed in the headlines for weeks at a time as they went head to head about their relationship troubles. She recently gave birth to a child in 2020 named Onyx.

Iggy Azalea Launches An Official OnlyFans Page Ahead Of A Bigger Project was originally published on hot1009.com