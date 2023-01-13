Viral Gorilla Glue Girl Tessica Brown Competes For A New Crown In ‘Worst Cooks’ Show

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The viral gorilla glue girl, Tessica Brown, has taken her talents to the Food Network kitchen. Brown survives her second week on the network’s hit series “Worst Cooks in America.” Read more about how she is taking her social media stardom to the next platform inside.

Brown is best known for her viral TikTok video in early 2022 when she used an alternative to hair gel in the form of gorilla glue, which resulted in a major hair catastrophe. Her story garnered thousands of impressions online, leading to her Internet fame as “Gorilla Glue Girl.”

The mom of five and day care provider lived a pretty normal life before the social media attention. Brown famously documented her struggle online, revealing how she was unable to remove the adhesive from her hair. After several attempts at home and salon solutions, a California doctor stepped in with a surgical procedure. The surgery started the process of restoring Brown’s hair to its normal condition. She is back happily sporting her signature long braided ponytail once again.

Most recently, she landed on Season 25 of Food Network’s “Worst Cooks in America” series, appropriately titled “Viral Sensations.” The show debuted on New Year’s Day. Brown joins 11 other viral sensations with little to no cooking skills at the culinary boot camp competition show hosted by Anne Burrell and Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson.

Burrell and Ferguson walk the contestants through basic kitchen instruction and challenges each week, then taste and critique what the amateur cooks have created. One contestant is eliminated each week, and the winner gets $25k and bragging rights.

On the second episode, Brown ended up in the bottom two. Ultimately, it was New York’s Adam Kreutinger who was sent home. Maybe, Brown has a future in culinary after all.

Will you support Tessica Brown as she competes for a new crown as the Best, Worst Cook in America? Comment your thoughts below.

Viral Gorilla Glue Girl Tessica Brown Competes For A New Crown In ‘Worst Cooks’ Show was originally published on globalgrind.com