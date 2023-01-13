Listen: Beyoncé Recorded Tamia’s “So Into You” Demo At 13 Years Old

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

As if Queen Bey couldn’t get any more legendary, we discovered this unreleased demo when she was about 13 years old. The iconic performer recorded Tamia’s hit 1998 single “So Into You” way before Beyoncé became a household name. Read more about the process and listen to the unreleased demo inside.

This lesser known fun fact about Beyoncé’s legacy and impact proves that she has been a student of the game for many years. Beyoncé was only a teenager, creating staple R&B hits for the ages. In the past, aspiring artists would demo a song before the producer or label would pass that same song onto a bigger act they were interested in pushing.

One fan shared an unreleased audio clip online of a young Beyoncé singing what fans know as Tamia’s classic record, “So Into You.” There are many clips of Beyoncé from her youth that have been shared online, in documentaries and from the singer herself, which spotlight the Virgo perfectionist hard at work. This unreleased demo is just another indication that Beyoncé has been a student of the vocal game forever. She masterfully studied the influential ’90s tone and emotion that was so prevalent at the time.

While a young Beyoncé matured as an entertainer and considering the context of the song, Tamia gave the record something special with her low tone and hypnotizing vocals.

“So Into You” was the third single from the Canadian singer’s self-titled debut album Tamia, which was released in 1998. It was written by Tamia, Tim Kelley, and Bob Robinson, with production helmed by Kelley and Robinson under their production moniker Tim & Bob. Lionel Richie and Ronald LaPreads are also credited as songwriters, because of the sample from The Commodores’ “Say Yeah.”

The song earned generally positive reviews from critics. “So Into You” became an R&B hit, peaking at No. 7 on the US Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

Check out the unreleased demo for “So Into You” performed by little Beyoncé below:

Listen: Beyoncé Recorded Tamia’s “So Into You” Demo At 13 Years Old was originally published on globalgrind.com