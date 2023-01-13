Erica Campbell Rings In 2023 With Joy On New Single “Feel Alright (Blessed)”

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Even with just two weeks into the year, 2023 is shaping up to be memorable off the strength of upcoming music releases alone — pop queen Beyoncé might even be dropping two albums this year!

Thankfully, our head honcho wanted to bless the Get Up! church with a musical treat of her own by way of a brand new single titled “Feel Alright (Blessed).”

RELATED: Erica Campbell, Marvin Sapp Among 2023 NAACP Image Awards Nominees

The message behind “Feel Alright (Blessed)” is pretty self explanatory, from the title of the song to its uplifting lyrics that prove how easy it is to keep a positive mindset when you allow faith in God to give you strength. Produced by her husband Warryn Campbell, who also wrote it alongside fellow gospel icon Marvin L. Winans, the single shows Erica in her happiest element where she can croon lovingly about her belief system while also crafting up a catchy praise tune in the process. The end result this time around is nothing short of serene, and we can only hope that it’s followed up by even more new tunes in the new year.

Listen to “Feel Alright (Blessed),” the new single by our very own Erica Campbell, right here below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

Erica Campbell Rings In 2023 With Joy On New Single “Feel Alright (Blessed)” was originally published on getuperica.com