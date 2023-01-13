ADIDAS x IVY PARK Release THE IVY PARK Top Ten 2000 SNEAKER

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Adidas X Ivy Park is at it again! The dynamic brands recently introduced a basketball shoe named the IVY PARK Top Ten 2000 (TT 2000), and it’s giving us major nostalgia!

The TT 2000 sneaker is all about the basketball culture. Back in the early 2000s, street ball and attending basketball games in fly gear was the highlight of a lot of millennials’ lives. And to honor that time period, the TT 2000 sneaker aims to capture the excitement of that basketball era and the future of the sport.

The TT 2000 sneaker features a nubuck, suede upper, soft foam orange bottom, and multi-colored shoestrings to add pop to the kicks. Styling tip: pair them with a chic jogger set or distressed denim and a graphic tee. If you want to take it all the way back to the 2000s, throw on an Adidas tracksuit and a fresh hat with the IVY Park TT 2000 sneakers and call it a fashionable day!

Adidas X Ivy Park is known for producing hot sneakers that add spice to your wardrobe. Their spin on the Stan Smith Adidas had the fashion world in chaos!

The TT 2000 sneaker is only available via the Adidas Confirmed App on January 20th, 2023, in select markets. The kicks retail for $200.

