If you didn’t watch A+E’s Love After Lockup before this season, chances are you’re now tuning in because Monique and Derek’s love story has piqued your interest. Monique and Derek’s romance has gone viral due to their difference in size. Monique is a beautiful plus-size woman and Derek is a petite man who admittedly doesn’t have a problem with his woman’s weight. Yet, social media and Derek’s family seemed to be obsessed with Monique’s weight to the point, the reality TV star is speaking out about being bullied on the platform.

Only a few days ago, Monique clapped back at popular vlogger Funky Dineva, who criticized her weight, saying “she can’t possibly think he wants her.”

Despite the negative comments about her appearance, Monique insists she and Derek are happy, which is the most crucial part. “Me and Derek have been together almost three years already,” she wrote in a note posted on her Instagram page.

The harsh and mean comments about Monique’s body are indicative of a larger societal symptom of fatphobia. According to BMC.org, fatphobia is defined as “the implicit and explicit bias of overweight individuals that is rooted in a sense of blame and presumed moral failing.”

Somehow Monique seems to remain positive despite the negativity she’s received since the season premiered, even at the hands and mouths of Derek’s sisters. As noted in Monique’s statement, it’s “protect Black women” until it’s protecting a Black woman who doesn’t fit into the ideal beauty standard.

Monique signed up to share her personal life with the world via the reality TV series, but that doesn’t mean she deserves to be judged, called cruel and hurtful names, or have her relationship doubted simply because of her size.

Keep up with Monique and Derek’s love story on A+E’s Love After Lockup.

‘Love After Lockup’ Star Monique Claps Back At Body-Shamers was originally published on hellobeautiful.com