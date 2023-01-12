Donald Glover Says Childish Gambino Is Back In The Studio

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Donald Glover‘s acting career may be his main priority these days (we miss Atlanta), but that doesn’t mean he’s completely given up on his music profession.

During an interview at the Golden Globes this past Tuesday (Jan. 10), Glover thrilled his day-one fans when he said that his alter-ego, Childish Gambino, is not in fact retired and that he’s actually been working on some new music “for fun” right now, but will soon serve some of what he’s been cooking up in the lab.

Speaking with Laverne Cox on the red carpet, Cox asked Glover about rumors that Childish Gambino may have hung up the microphone to which Glover responded, “I’m making music right now. I love it. I’m actually in the studio. I’ve been bringing people in, like secret people, like working on little things. I’ve been just making it for fun right now. But soon something will happen. I promise.”

After asking him about where the rumors about a Childish Gambino retirement may have came from, the 2018 Golden Globe winner said, “That was out in the ethos. You don’t have to worry about that. He’ll be back. He’s here right now.”

Well, Glover did say back in 2017 that he planned on retiring his Childish Gambino alter-ego, but then in 2018 returned with “This Is America” and continued on with his music career.

Now that we know he’s not done dropping new tunes, who’d you like to see Childish Gambino work with on a future project? Let us know in the comments section below.

